Cautious optimism over South Sudan’s transitional gov’t agreement

Yesterday, officials confirmed that the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, and opposition leader Riek Machar have agreed to form a transitional government by the 12th of November. The country plunged into an internal conflict that left hundreds of thousands dead and even more displaced, back in 2013 after Kiir removed Machar as Vice President, now the agreement between the two leaders is generally being met with optimism. On what this new government could mean for the country's economy, Business Analyst, Akol Dok joins CNBC Africa for more.