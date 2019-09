EPP CEO: The biggest opportunity we see is in Poland

Dutch based real estate company, EPP saw a 9 per cent increase in its distributable earnings for the interim period. The company’s net operating profit also increased to 64. 245 euros from the previous period 59.249 euros. By the end of 2020 the company expects to gain ownership of 28 shopping centres as it awaits to conclude one of its transactions. EPP CEO, Hadley Dean joins CNBC Africa for more.