Rwanda’s 1000 Hills Distillery brewing up a storm with locally grown macadamia nuts

At $25 a pound on the global market, did you know that macadamia nut is the most expensive nut variety in the world? Well the locally grown golden crop may have a new use as this week Rwanda-based beverage company, 1000 Hills Distillery has announced its newest beverage, Macadamia Nut Liqueur. The product is made in collaboration with Rwanda Nut Company (RNC). To discuss the partnership and more, Manager of 1000 Hills, Andrew Herweg joins CNBC Arica for more.