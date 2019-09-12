Spur takes on Uber Eats with own click-and-collect service

Spur plans to launch its own click-and-collect service in the year ahead to complement the services currently offered by third-party service providers, such as Mr D Food and Uber Eats. The owner of brands like RocoMamas and Panarottis also plans to open at least 11 restaurants in South Africa in the year ahead across all brands and ten internationally. This was revealed in its full year results. Spur CEO, Pierre van Tonder joins CNBC Africa for more.