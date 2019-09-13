Alibaba extends import deal with Rwanda

Chinese conglomerate Alibaba Group has extended its partnership with Rwanda and pledged to increase imports from the country. The government of Rwanda agreed to continue its membership in the Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP) for another three years. Also Rwanda has agreed to take in hundreds of African migrants who are currently being held in Libyan detention centres. To share more on the headlines this week, Journalist, Collins Mwai at The New Times Rwanda joins CNBC Africa for more.