Anil Sookal on how to deepen investment in Brics countries With the KZN International Investment Summit underway today at the Durban ICC, CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters spoke to Dr Anil Sookal, Ambassador South Africa BRICS Sherpa to get an update on Brics. September 13, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos Chief Justice Mogoeng demands evidence on corrupt judges Videos SA women demand action on GBV at #SandtonShutdown Videos Neville Matjie on KwaZulu-Natal’s investment master plan Videos Equities extend gains: A look at Nigerian markets Videos Nigeria rolls out its proposed target of 7.5 trillion naira revenue plan for 2020 Videos AFR’s Waringe Kibe on leveraging digital financial services to improve financial inclusion Videos Is Africa doing enough to improve financial inclusion for women and youth? Videos Alibaba extends import deal with Rwanda Videos Red Cross to partner with private sector in intervention methods for Nigeria Videos Digital-only retail bank Kuda raises $1.6mn, aims for Q4 live launch in Nigeria Videos ECB cuts rates, resumes quantitative easing Videos World Economic Forum: How Weathertec plans to create rain for Africa CEO Interviews Old Mutual Chair Trevor Manuel opens up on Peter Moyo Videos World Economic Forum: How undersea cables are changing the face of African farming CEO Interviews World Economic Forum: Nedbank’s Terence Sibiya on addressing Africa’s growth challenges Videos FMF: What SA should do to improve its economic freedom ranking East Africa Quality furniture becoming fashionable with ‘Made in Rwanda’ campaign East Africa Rwanda Rocks aims to unlock future musicians with new mobile music bus East Africa Sunil Kaushal on innovative solutions to sustainable development in Africa Beyond Markets Economic power of Nigeria’s diaspora LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Ethiopian Airlines sees jump in operating revenue as passenger numbers rise September 13, 2019 Bill Gates says this is the Steve Jobs trait he envied... September 13, 2019 Missed the World Economic Forum (WEF) Africa 2019? Here are all... September 13, 2019 Chief Justice Mogoeng demands evidence on corrupt judges September 13, 2019 South Africa’s is likely to miss 1.5% growth target, here’s why September 13, 2019 Video Chief Justice Mogoeng demands evidence on corrupt judges September 13, 2019 SA women demand action on GBV at #SandtonShutdown September 13, 2019 Anil Sookal on how to deepen investment in Brics countries September 13, 2019 Neville Matjie on KwaZulu-Natal’s investment master plan September 13, 2019 Equities extend gains: A look at Nigerian markets September 13, 2019