FMF: What SA should do to improve its economic freedom ranking

South Africa has ranked 101 out of 162 countries that are economically free; this is according to the 2019 Economic Freedom of the World report. South Africa has fallen 54 places since 2000 when it ranked 47th in the world. Hong Kong and Singapore tops the chart as they represent the two most economically free countries in the world. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leon Louw, Executive Director at the Free Market Foundation (FMF).