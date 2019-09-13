Red Cross to partner with private sector in intervention methods for Nigeria

President of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer says the Red Cross is experimenting with private sector partnerships for more impact. According to the International Red Cross Chief, while traditional humanitarianism is important in short term emergency, long term protracted conflicts, especially in Africa, demand a different strategy. To discuss this and more, President of the International Committee of Red Cross, Peter Maurer joins CNBC Africa's Christy Cole for more.