2020 budget to reflect revenues and expenditure for Nigeria’s GOEs

Nigeria is projecting economic growth at 2.93 per cent for 2020, with a larger budget of 10.07 trillion naira, while the crude oil benchmark has been slashed to $55 per barrel of oil. As contained in the draft copy of the Medium Term Fiscal Framework. To put this in perspective, Winston Osuchukwu, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Trans-Sahara Investment (TSIC) joins CNBC Africa for more.