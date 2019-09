Benguela’s three major concerns over its Sasol investment

Sasol's share price has rose to a one-month high due to the surge in global oil prices impacted by the Saudi Arabia oil attacks. Sasol's share price has hit a low recently due to the looming costs at its Lake Charles project in the US, a delay in its financial results and management issues. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the investment case for Sasol is Zwelakhe Mnguni, Chief Investment Officer at Benguela Global Fund Managers.