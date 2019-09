PwC surveys on 1000 CEOs confirms optimism for second half of 2019

Despite slower growth in the first half of 2019, CEOs and senior management leaders on the continent seem to be optimistic about the second half of the year according to a survey carried out by auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). On the findings of this survey, Senior Partner at PwC Nadine Tinen joins CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera for more.