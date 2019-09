ACSA sees decline in profits in tough economic environment

Airports Company South Africa has reported revenue of R 7.1 billion which is up 5.6 per cent from the previous year. While revenue was up, the weak economy and cost pressures resulted in earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation of 4.6 per cent and profit down by 58.9 per cent for the financial year to 31 March 2019. ACSA Acting CFO, Lindani Mukhudwani joins CNBC Africa for more.