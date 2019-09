ITMB: Unified foreclosure law could add 30% to plug gap in housing

CEO of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank (ITBM) Olabanjo Obaleye says the lack of unified foreclosure law is impacting the mortgage industry in Nigeria and if passed, the law could add more than 30 per cent to plug the gap that exists in housing delivery. To share the facts behind the earnings, CEO of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Olabanjo Obaleye joins CNBC Africa's Christy Cole for more.