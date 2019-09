SAA settlement lifts Comair’s earnings

Comair’s revenue increased by 9 per cent to R7.1 billion in the year to-end June mainly attributed by R1.27 billion settlement it received from SAA. The company also saw a 16 per cent increase in operating expenses to R6.26 billion. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Wrenelle Stander, Joint CEO, Comair Limited.