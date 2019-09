Transnet signs R3bn manganese rail contract with Kalagadi Manganese

Transnet has signed a deal with manganese producers to transport 3 million tonnes of the mineral. The deal is set to be worth more than R3 billion. Daphne Mashile Nkosi, Executive Chairperson, Kalagadi Manganese and Mike Fanucchi, Chief Customer Officer at Transnet joins CNBC Africa for more.