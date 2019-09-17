What the price of Coca Cola reveals about the economic productivity of SSA countries

The Big Mac index has become a world phenomenon to indicate currency and economics all over the world. But here in Southern Africa the Morgan & Co research team has developed the Cola-Nomics index. This index compares the economic productivity and standard of living in different African countries using the price of Coca Cola as a point of reference. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Batanai Matsika, Head of Research at Morgan & Co.