World Economic Forum: In conversation with Dr Bernie Fanaroff on the Square Kilometre Array

The Square Kilometre Array, SKA, will be the largest radio telescope ever built and will produce science that changes our understanding of the universe. The SKA will be co-located in Australia and in Africa. In Africa the SKA will be built in South Africa and eight other African countries. Dr Bernie Fanaroff, Special Advisor to the Director of SKA, gives a brief history of the SKA, what it has achieved so far, how far the project has come, what has emerged and is expected to emerge from the project scientifically, what new discoveries have been made, what it means to Africa and the world as well as the socio-economic impact of SKA on South Africa and how space is important to Africa’s development....