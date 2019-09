Andela’s Seni Sulyman says 170 engineering jobs at risk as customer demand shifts in Nigeria and Uganda

Technology company, Andela is looking to restructure its talent pool. This comes after it announced the departure of 250 junior engineers from across Nigeria and Uganda. Andela's Vice President of Global Operations, Seni Sulyman says 170 jobs are still at risk in Kenya. He joins CNBC Africa's Esther Awoniyi for more.