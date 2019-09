Ethiopia beats Kenya to top FDI destination in East Africa

Ethiopia pipped Kenya last year as the largest recipient of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) within the East African region, according to a new report released by financial consulting firm Ernst and Young. Ethiopia attracted $7 billion compared to Kenya's $2 billion. On the reforms that are making Ethiopia a top investment destination, Global Chairman of Fairfax Africa Fund, Zemedeneh Negatu joins CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera for more.