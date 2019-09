RMB Where to invest in Africa: SA falls to third, here’s how other countries fared

South Africa has fallen to third place in Rand Merchant Bank’s edition of its Where to invest in Africa report. South Africa’s fall is due to low levels of growth but still remains as a hotspot for portfolio investment. The North African countries Egypt and Morocco top the ranks with its attractive markets. Celeste Fauconnier, Sub-Saharan Africa Economist at RMB joins CNBC Africa for more.