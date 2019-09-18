WEF Africa Debate: The Final Straw – Reducing Single Use Plastic in Africa

The African continent is leading the world in plastic bag regulations, with 31 of these bans passed in sub-Saharan Africa. While reduction efforts are notable, plastic bags are still in circulation. Rwanda is aiming to be the world’s first plastic-free country, and its prohibitions appear to be working. Reducing plastic bag use, in turn reduces the creation of waste, much of which drifts and ends up in the world’s oceans, harming marine life, and it reduces the air pollution caused by burning single-use plastics. About 40 per cent of the world’s waste is burned, which causes toxic pollution. Burning plastics releases poisonous gases that threaten the health of vegetation, humans, and animals....