Dormancy at NSE hurting turnover at the bourse

Central Depository and Settlement Corporation (CDSC) shared that nearly 90 per cent of the 1.6 million share accounts at the firm have not been actively trading in the past two years. Towards end of March, the firm moved to implement the Dormant Account (Rules) Guidelines that were approved by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in April 2018. What does this mean? Caleb Mugendi, Assistant Manager of Public Markets at Cytonn Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.