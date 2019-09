Kenyan banks say rate cap counterproductive

In Kenya, banks have opposed the interest rate cap that puts the ceiling at 13 per cent and instead lobbied for the introduction of risk-based lending but members of Parliament have consistently rejected the proposal. Kenya Banker Association (KBA) presented their proposal to Parliament in support of an amendment of Banking Act under the Finance Bill 2019. To share what is at stake, Economic Analyst, Odhiambo Ramogi joins CNBC Africa for more.