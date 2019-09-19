Texton CEO: Why we remain optimistic about Brexit

Property and investment company Texton says this financial year has been the toughest in the company’s history. The South African portfolio was devalued by 18.5 per cent and vacancies were up to 9.5 per cent from 7.2 per cent in the previous period. The company with operations in SA and the UK did see some positives in their headline earnings per share, which were up 107 per cent to 55.61 per share. Marius Muller, CEO, Texton joins CNBC Africa for more.