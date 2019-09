Uganda-Tanzania pipeline project hits a snag – how will this impact the region?

Since the initial agreement to construct a crude oil export pipeline from Uganda to Tanzania was made in 2016, the project has seen some setbacks and has yet to be completed. Now all activities have been suspended on the project – to unpack why and what this could mean for the rest of the region, Analyst and Chief Strategist, Ken Agutamba joins CNBC Africa for more.