Vervet’s mining sector outlook for Tanzania

In Tanzania, mining companies were given a deadline of September 15th 2019 to follow section 18 of the country’s Mining Act of 2010 (and revised in 2017), which requires all producers to pay royalty fees on the gross value of minerals produced. If not, the companies could be denied transport permits. Managing Partner of Vervet Global Tanzania, Alpha Marwa joins CNBC Africa for more.