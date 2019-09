BER inflation survey Q3: Inflation to pick up in 2020 to 5.0%

Analysts, business people and trade unionists have cited their expectations of inflation increasing to 5.0 per cent in 2020 from 2019’s 4.6 per cent; this is according to the inflation expectations survey for the third quarter of 2019. Economist at the Bureau for Economic research, Nicolaas van der Wath joins CNBC Africa for more.