BK’s growth largely driven by insurance arms: A discussion of HY resluts

Bank of Kigali announced a profit after tax of $15.8 million, a growth of 8.5 per cent Year-On-Year with return on Average reaching 3.3 and 14.6 per cent respectively for the period ended 30th June. Nathalie Mpaka, BK Group’s Chief financial officer joins CNBC Africa's Fiona Muthoni for more.