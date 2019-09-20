Free State to face low water supply following LHWP shut down

The Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) was touted as project that would transform South Africa, a country thirsty for water. It hasn't panned out to be all it was promised to be with delays and allegations of maladministration. Now in an attempt to get the project back on track three municipalities in the Free State will be facing very low water supply as it will be shut down for two months for inspection and maintenance. To discuss what this will mean for a thirsty nation, Spokesperson from the National Department of Water and Sanitation, Sputnik Ratau joins CNBC Africa for more.