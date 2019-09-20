How Rwanda’s growth is driven by industry, service and agriculture

Earlier this week, National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda shared that Rwanda’s economic growth grew by 12.2 per cent from April to June this year, compared to 6.7 per cent in the same period last year. Also the Ministry of Trade and Industry shared the government’s plans to upgrade and construct new strategic petroleum reserves in a bid to improve the country’s fuel security. Joining us to digest this and more, Collins Mwai, Journalist of The New Times Rwanda joins CNBC Africa for more.