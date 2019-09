Nigeria Post MPC Panel: Assessing Nigeria’s MPC’s rate decision

The Central Bank of Nigeria's Monetary Policy Committee unanimously voted to retain its key policy rate at 13.5 per cent, while all other policy parameters were left unchanged. To discuss the implications of this decision, Bismarck Rewane, CEO Financial Derivatives, Tilewa Adebajo of CFG Advisory and Roy Daniels, Head of Africa Trading Desk at Rand Merchant Bank join CNBC Africa's Wole Famurewa for more....