SA venture capital industry surges despite tough economic climate in 2018

South Africa’s venture capital industry experienced solid growth in 2018 despite the tough South African economic climate. 2018 was one of the best years for the industry with a 13.8 per cent increase of reported deals made. This is according to the Southern African Venture Capital (SAVCA) 2019 survey. Tanya van Lill, CEO of Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association joins CNBC Africa for more.