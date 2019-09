Uganda’s NDP still on its quest to achieve Vision 2040

Uganda’s National Development Plan 2 is the second in a series of six 5-year Plans aimed at achieving Vision 2040. So far over $38.7 million has already been allocated towards its realization against a set target of $30.6 billion. To understand how the money is spent and how the government can build on the momentum, David Walakira, Policy Analyst & Development Economist joins CNBC Africa for more.