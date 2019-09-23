Brett Dawson on his Inspirational journey of investment and expansion

Former CEO of Dimension Data, Brett Dawson has been a busy man since leaving the company. He has invested in seven start-ups, and set up Campan. Several of these start-ups have been established by South Africans including Fourex, a forex exchange service which provides self-servicing kiosks to exchange 150 currencies. The exchange has been an innovate approach to exchanging foreign currencies into notes and coins, and is paid out in the major currencies such as the dollar, pound and euro. To discuss his investments, Brett Dawson joins CNBC Africa for more.