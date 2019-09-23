How banks can align their business strategies to fighting climate change

Climate Change cannot be put off for decades. It is here and now, impacting countries across Africa from Zimbabwe to Zambia. Recognising this Standard Bank has joined the coalition of 130 global financial firms in agreeing to align their business with international efforts to address climate change and other environmental issues. The group that signed on to the United Nations’ Principles for Responsible Banking represents $47 trillion in assets. Sola David-Borha, Standard Bank Group’s Chief Executive for Africa Regions joins CNBC Africa for more.