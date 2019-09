Incubation center to support start-ups in Rwanda’s agricultural sector

Rwanda Youth in Agribusiness Forum, Business Development Fund and local universities are set to create an incubation center that seeks to accelerate sustainable growth of Rwandan start-ups in the agricultural industry through helping in prototyping, mentoring, coaching and access to capital. Patrice Haninshuti, Capacity Building Manager at Rwanda Youth in Agriculture joins CNBC Africa for more.