Judgement deferred in Moyo vs Old Mutual court case

Old Mutual will have to argue why it’s second firing of Peter Moyo's is not further contempt of court and why its board members shouldn't pay for their own legal costs. The next court date is yet to be announced. Here is what Old Mutual's chief of communications Tabby Tsengiwe had to say after the judgement was delivered as well as what Peter Moyo, who is fighting for his job back, also commented on long standing board member, Pinky Moholi's sudden resignation from Old Mutual's board last week.