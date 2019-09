Livestock Transformation Plan in Nigeria gets boost after NEC dispenses 100 billion Naira

At its next meeting, Nigeria's National Economic Council (NEC) will decide on the take-off date for the National Livestock Transformation Plan. This comes after a proposed budget of N100 billion was recently approved for this purpose. A move that has been received with mixed reactions. To discuss the sticking points, Emmanuel Ijewere, Chairman of Best Food Farms joins CNBC Africa for more.