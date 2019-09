NISR declares double digit growth in economy: To what does Rwanda owe this?

Rwanda’s economic growth grew by 12.2 per cent from April to June this year, compared to 6.7 per cent in the same period last year, according to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR). But what are the reasons behind this double digit growth? For answers to this, Deputy Director General of National Institute of Statistics Rwanda, Ivan Murenzi joins CNBC Africa for more.