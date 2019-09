NOI Polls reveal 4 in 10 Nigerians engage in gambling or sports betting for quick money

Recent data from NOI polls show that four in ten Nigerians engage in some form of betting, while the top two reasons why Nigerians engage in sports betting or gambling are the lures for quick money and unemployment. To share more findings from the report, Chike Nwangwu, CEO of NOI Polls joins CNBC Africa for more.