Global economy becoming increasingly fragile due to trade wars, this is how it’s affecting East Africa

In 2018, real GDP in East Africa grew by an estimated 5.7 per cent, slightly less than the 5.9 per cent in 2017. Economic growth is projected at 5.9 in 2019 and 6.1 per cent in 2020. To speak on the effect that the ongoing global trade wars and oil price fluctuation have on the East African economy, Charles Robertson, Global Chief Economist at Renaissance Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.