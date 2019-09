How Ugandan govt will draw investors in bid to revive its Kilembe Copper Mine

The mineral sector contributed 30 per cent to Uganda’s gross domestic product (GDP) back in 1960s before it collapsed and saw its share decline to a paltry 0.3 per cent currently. In the bid to revamp the sector, the government is fast-tracking a process in which it hopes to call interested investors to revive the country’s largest copper mine, Kilembe Copper Mines. Analyst, Charles Bwogi joins CNBC Africa for more.