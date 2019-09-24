Nigeria remembers Trade icon, Chiedu Osakwe who passed on at 64

Nigeria's Chief Trade Negotiator, Ambassador Chiedu Osakwe had passed while receiving treatment in Switzerland. He is credited for chairing negotiations that led to Nigeria's signing of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement. President Muhammadu Buhari described Osakwe as a man with intellectual depth who demonstrated professionalism in all trade agreements he negotiated for the country. Here is how the special policy dialogue colloquium unfolded with CNBC Africa.