Nigeria’s September PMI expands to 57.7 points

Nigeria’s manufacturing sector expanded for the thirtieth consecutive month as September Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) stood at 57.7 index points, and grew at a slower rate when compared to the index in August. To discuss this and review today’s trading at Nigeria’s equities market, Dare Fajimolu, Chief Research Officer at Blue Vertex joins CNBC Africa for more.