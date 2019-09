REMA braced for urban recreational expansion with $5.2mn Eco Tourism Park

Rwanda Environment Management Authority in collaboration with City of Kigali under the National Urban Eco-tourism parks are executing a project of creating an eco-tourism Park worth about $5.2 million, that seeks to provide an urban recreational space, restore the hydrological functioning and increase its biodiversity. Director General of REMA, Coletha U. Ruhamya joins CNBC Africa for more.