Why Old Mutual’s biggest shareholder met with Moyo

Old Mutual may be up for its toughest fight yet in its ongoing litigation with Peter Moyo. It has to proven why it and its 13 non-executive directors should not be found in contempt of court for blocking Moyo from returning to work as per the court, and insulting Judge Brian Mashile. Failure to do so carries serious ramifications including possible jail time. Peter Moyo and his attorney Eric Mabuza join CNBC Africa for more.