Finnfund boosts aquaculture in Zambia with $6mn investment

Finnfund, a Finnish financial institution has invested a cash injection of $6 million into Zambian aquaculture company Yalelo. With over-fishing become a food security issue all over the World, Yalelo is creating sustainable solutions and affordable protein farming in Africa. Jari Matero, Associate Director, Head of Agri and Forestry Portfolio joins CNBC Africa for more.