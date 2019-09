President Buhari: $9.6bn P&ID case, an example of a ‘scam’

At the General Debate of the on-going 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari described the controversial $9.6 billion failed gas project case between Nigerian and Process and Industrial Development as an example of a ‘scam’. To breakdown the legalities around the case, Chinedu Anaje, Managing Partner at A02 Law joins CNBC Africa for more.