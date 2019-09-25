Sibanye-Stillwater to retrench up to 5 270 jobs at Marikana, unions respond

Sibanye- Stillwater is planning to cut 5 270 jobs at its Marikina platinum mines as part of the company’s restructuring plan. Sibanye has cited that the job cuts are less than expected. In response the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union said it is currently processing the notice and the supporting documents and will comment more comprehensively once due processes are completed. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Livhuwani Mamburu, Spokesperson of NUM.