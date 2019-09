Isanti Glass 1 buys Nampak’s glass business for R1.5bn

Nampak has found a buyer for its glass. The packaging company has entered into talks with Isanti Glass 1 to sell the business for R1.5 billion. The glass business is one of two primary glass container manufacturers in South Africa servicing beverage and food manufacturers with an estimated market share of 25 per cent. Nampak CEO, André Ruyter joins CNBC Africa for more.